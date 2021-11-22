Sunday puts everything into perspective.

At about 3 o’clock, the Packers fell to the Vikings on a last second field goal in Minneapolis.

I spent the rest of the afternoon doing what I normally do: playing the blame game with fans on social media.

Who deserves blame for the loss?

Then, in an instant, nothing could’ve felt less significant than the outcome of a football game.

Days like Sunday underscore why sports matter and why they don’t matter at all.

Sports provide us moments of pride, joy, and belonging.

They can be a distraction and a galvanizing force for our communities.

One day, soon, sports will be all of those things for us again, but not today.

Today, what’s important is checking in on our families, our friends, our neighbors, our loved ones.

Today, the score of a football game or a basketball game simply doesn’t matter.

My heart aches for everyone affected by Sunday’s tragedy.

My thoughts and our thoughts here at WTMJ are with our neighbors in Waukesha.