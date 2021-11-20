MILWAUKEE – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is recommending that anyone over the age of 18, who is already fully vaccinated, should receive a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The move follows official guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, which was issued on Friday.

The CDC’s recommendations also now allow for mixing-and-matching for booster doses.

For example, if someone completed two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, they could get the Moderna booster shot, and vice versa.

