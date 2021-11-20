There were no reports of any major arrests, fires or incidents in Kenosha on Friday night following the verdicts in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

TMJ4’s Tony Atkins was on the scene when one person was detained outside of the courthouse.

Apparently, this was the reason why. Washable chalk that reads “Judge Schroeder must go” at the front of the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/z8fQN6ivwx — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 20, 2021

Earlier in the week, the Kenosha Police Department disputed reports of a shooting near the courthouse, saying it was a “disappointing attempt at disinformation.”

Another disappointing attempt at disinformation. There was no shooting at or near the Kenosha County Courthouse as reported on this Facebook page. Please follow @KenoshaPolice for factual information. pic.twitter.com/zRdvUfntaU — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) November 18, 2021

