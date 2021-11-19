Kyle Rittenhouse will appear on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” show on Monday night, just days after he was acquitted on all counts in the fatal shooting of two protestors and the wounding of another. It took a jury 3-and-a-half days to reach a verdict.

A portion of the interview will air Monday while the rest will be part of a documentary on Tucker Carlson Originals on FOX Nation in December, according to the Journal Sentinel.