Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges against him in Kenosha County Court on Friday afternoon.
TMJ4 News also has several reporters who are on the scene in Kenosha following the verdicts.
Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin, calls the not guilty verdict a “direct attack on our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/snJqa368vW— TMJ4 News (@tmj4) November 19, 2021
“Everyday I wish I could come home to him and unload some of the weight that’s on my shoulders. But I can’t. Because he’s dead. And now the system is telling me that no one should be held accountable.” Hannah Gittings, gf of Anthony Huber, man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/PeIy3VogNZ— Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) November 19, 2021
Because they are here. Mark McCloskey is now running for U.S. Senate.— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 19, 2021
“Never back down” is on the sticker at the rear of his truck. pic.twitter.com/C2uI9ApjzD
Kyle Rittenhouse found NOT GUILTY on all 5 charges.
Judge thanks the jury.
Earlier in the day, Governor Tony Evers told WTMJ he hoped that the National Guard would not be needed after a verdict was reached.
AUDIO: No matter what the outcome, @GovEvers tells @JohnMercure he hopes the National Guard will not be needed https://t.co/1XgC5dEMDY— 620wtmj (@620wtmj) November 19, 2021