Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges against him in Kenosha County Court on Friday afternoon.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul releases a statement:

We have work to do to make our communities more equitable and safer. We must work together to seek greater unity and not division, with hope and not fear, and we must be unwavering in our pursuit of equal justice under the law. https://t.co/rjjEc7dzgC — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) November 19, 2021

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Kyle Rittenhouse puts his hand over his face as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Judge Bruce Schroeder, right, listens as the verdicts are ready by Judicial Assistant Tami Mielcarek in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, WI – NOVEMBER 19: Emily Chaill, a supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse, reacts as a not guilt verdict is read while another man moves her away from an opposing crowd in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. t the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Hannah Gittings, the late Anthony Huber’s girlfriend, right, cries after Kyle Rittenhouse is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, WI – NOVEMBER 19: A supporter of Kyle Rittenhouse reacts as a not guilty verdict is read in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges in the shooting of three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, claimed self-defense who at the time of the shooting was armed with an assault rifle. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Justin Blake, the uncle of Jacob Blake, speaks to the media outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse after learning that Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on November 19, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, a teenager, faced homicide charges and other offenses in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for shooting and wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Jacob Blake’s uncle, Justin, calls the not guilty verdict a “direct attack on our democracy.” pic.twitter.com/snJqa368vW — TMJ4 News (@tmj4) November 19, 2021

“Everyday I wish I could come home to him and unload some of the weight that’s on my shoulders. But I can’t. Because he’s dead. And now the system is telling me that no one should be held accountable.” Hannah Gittings, gf of Anthony Huber, man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse. pic.twitter.com/PeIy3VogNZ — Bruce Harrison (@BruceHarrisonTV) November 19, 2021

Because they are here. Mark McCloskey is now running for U.S. Senate.



“Never back down” is on the sticker at the rear of his truck. pic.twitter.com/C2uI9ApjzD — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsTV) November 19, 2021

BREAKING::



Kyle Rittenhouse found NOT GUILTY on all 5 charges.



Judge thanks the jury. — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) November 19, 2021

Earlier in the day, Governor Tony Evers told WTMJ he hoped that the National Guard would not be needed after a verdict was reached.