Tell me something I don’t already know.

Panic swept through the Bucks’ fanbase on Tuesday thanks to GQ.

In an article about Giannis in the men’s style magazine, the Finals MVP stated that he’s always looking for the next new challenge, and a few years from now that next new challenge might not be in Milwaukee.

First things first, if that’s a threat to leave, that’s a pretty weak threat.

That’s just honesty from the best basketball player on the planet about his mentality on how he approaches his life and career.

He didn’t say, “Kick rocks, Milwaukee! I’m outta here!”

He was openly grateful in the article for what our city means to him while keeping his options open down the line, as he should.

Athletes aren’t lifers anymore.

It’s extremely rare to see a superstar stick with their drafting organization for their entire career.

Heck, Michael Jordan played for the Washington Wizards.

LeBron James is on organization #3.

If Giannis wants to leave one day, he’s well within his right to do so, and he owes us nothing.

He’s here now.

Enjoy him while we have him.

And take solace in knowing that the banner we raised a couple of weeks ago is never coming down.

