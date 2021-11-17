For the first time since 1982, a member of the Milwaukee Brewers is a Cy Young Award winner.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes earns the honor garnering 12 first-place votes and 151 total points in the BBWAA system. Philadelphia Phillies starter Zack Wheeler finishes second in the voting. Wheeler also earns 12 first-place votes, but 141 total points. Max Scherzer finishes third. Scherzer started the season with the Washington Nationals and was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in July.

Burnes finished the season 11-5 with a 2.43 ERA in 28 starts for the National League Central Division champions. Among his season accomplishments, Burnes ended the season as the league-leader in ERA, strikeout rate and strikeout to walk ratio.

On May 13th, Burnes issues his first walk of the season. Prior to the free pass, Burnes logged 58 strikeouts – the most in major league history. On September 11th, Burnes and National League reliever of the year, Josh Hader combined to no-hit the Cleveland Indians.

Burnes joins Rollie Fingers (1981) and Pete Vuckovic (1982) as the only members of the Brewers to win the yearly honor. Fingers and Vuckovic earned the honor pitching in the American League.