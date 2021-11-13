Medicare’s Part B monthly premium for 2022 will increase by nearly 15% in 2022. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced Friday that standard monthly premiums for Part B will cost $170.10 in 2022, up from $148.50 in 2021.

It is the largest dollar increase in the health insurance program’s history.Medicare Part B covers doctor visits, and other outpatient services, such as lab tests and diagnostic screenings.

CMS officials gave three reasons for the historically high premium increase, including:

1.Due to rising prices to deliver health care (some of the spending attributed to COVID-19 care).

2. Congress took action to significantly lower the expected Part B premium increase for 2021, the Part B premium increased only $3 a month, and Congress directed CMS to starting paying the increase back starting in 2022.

3. CMS is setting aside money in its reserves in the event it decides that Medicare will cover Aduhelm, a new Alzheimer’s drug that was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this year. CMS is still doing an analysis to determine whether Medicare will cover Aduhelm — and how and any similar drugs to treat Alzheimer’s. Its cost is estimated at $56,000 a year.

CMS officials also said the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) — at 5.9 percent, the largest in 30 years – is estimated to average $71.40 per recipient. So even after the increase in the Medicare Part B premium, most Social Security recipients, whose Part B premiums are typically deducted from their Social Security benefits, will still see a net increase in their monthly check. The COLA goes into effect in January.