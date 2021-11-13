MILWAUKEE – One teenage boy is dead and another is in critical condition following what police are calling a reckless driving crash.

It happened around 8:16 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 36th Street and West Lincoln Avenue.

The Milwaukee Police Department says the vehicle was “driving recklessly” and struck a tree, ejecting the two boys.

A 16-year-old was found dead at the scene, while a 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two other people are still being sought by police, but their involvement in the incident has not been made clear.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.