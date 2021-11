The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Shalanda Lock.

Lock was last seen at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 10th in the area of N. 15th St. and W. Congress St.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or Milwaukee Police Department District Five at 414-935-7252.