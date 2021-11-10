An inmate escaped from custody at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, authorities said late Tuesday.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office was informed by U.S. Corrections, a private correctional contractor, that Robert R. Johnson, had escaped Tuesday around 9:30pm while being taken to Rock County from Laredo, Texas.

Johnson, a native of Rockford, Illinois, is a Black male, 5’7”, 145-pounds, and bearing a facial tattoo of a star.

A search is underway for Johnson, who has an extensive criminal record and faces current charges of aggravated assault and burglary. Extreme caution is advised if Johnson is encountered. Anyone who sees or makes contact with him should call 911 immediately.

He has no known ties to Milwaukee County.