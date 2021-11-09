The madness is back!

College basketball season tips off tonight across the state of Wisconsin, and oh, what a season it will be.

We’ll start with the Wisconsin Badgers, who will be under the microscope after a rocky offseason.

Closed door team meetings, disgruntled former players, and off-court drama all get left on the steps of the Kohl Center tonight as the focus finally turns to basketball.

Super Senior Brad Davison and the Badgers open against St. Francis.

How about Marquette and new head coach Shaka Smart?

The Wisconsin native and former head man at Texas and VCU takes over for the fired Steve Wojciechowski.

He’s trying to infuse the Golden Eagles’ program with fresh energy and tenacity in hopes of bringing an NCAA Tournament berth back to Milwaukee.

Plenty of new faces embark on that journey tonight inside Fiserv Forum against SIU-Edwardsville.

And don’t forget about the Milwaukee Panthers.

5-star recruit Patrick Baldwin Jr. decided to stay home and play for his pops.

One of the top players in the country is staying in our backyard and playing in our backyard.

What an incredible season its sizing up to be across our state.

It’s a clean slate for programs across the board.

Take a deep breath, a breath of relief.

College basketball is finally back.

