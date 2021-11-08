The WTMJ Holiday Radio Show is back!

WTMJ’s Gene Mueller’s retirement is right around the corner and we’re throwing him a legendary sendoff…well at least a scripted one.

We’ve invited surprise guests and we want you to be there too!

“It’s A Wonderful Career”…starring all your favorite WTMJ Personalities.

Join us Tuesday, November 30th at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

Tickets are on sale now, benefitting Kapco’s Kids 2 Kids Toy Drive.

Only 200 tickets will be available. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours is required to attend.

Click HERE to purchase tickets.