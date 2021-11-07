Officials in Dodge County are looking for information on a missing female from Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, in the Town of Lebanon, Dodge County around 1:08 this morning. Officers say that 32 year old Amanda Bahr from Lebanon is missing and potentially in danger, after the situation appears to have stemmed from a domestic incident.

The Sheriff’s office says that 29 year old Jesse Lafferty age 29, also from Lebanon is a person of interest, and Lafferty also has 2 warrants for his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.