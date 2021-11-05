Sunday is a big sports day in Wisconsin.

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kick off is set for 3:25pm on Newsradio WTMJ. Our Packers Game Day coverage begins at 12pm with Opening Drive. Fans can also stream the game here using a laptop or desktop computer. NFL rules prohibit WTMJ from streaming the game on a mobile device.

Due to the Packers game, the Milwaukee Bucks broadcast will be on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee beginning at 4:30pm. Fans can stream the game here.