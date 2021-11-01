MILWAUKEE- Nearly all 3,156 municipal employees with the City of Milwaukee have proven their vaccine status.

Mayor Tom Barrett’s office announcing that the city reached a 95.3% vaccination rate as of Monday. The City implemented a vaccine mandate that went into effect on Friday, October 29th.

“The more people who are vaccinated, the safer we all are,” Mayor Barrett said in a statement. “The latest count shows a little more than 100 employees have neither been vaccinated nor received an exemption. Individual departments are adjusting plans in order to continue providing necessary municipal services.”

Last month the city’s public works director said they were short about 84 snow plow drivers for the upcoming season.

As of Friday, a municipal employee who did not prove their vaccination status would be put on unpaid leave for up to 30 days. If they still failed to get vaccinated, they would be terminated.