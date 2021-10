MILWAUKEE — A 37-year-old man is dead after a crash in Milwaukee Sunday morning.

Police say it happened just before 2 a.m. while the man was speeding along Fond Du Lac Ave.

According to investigators, he struck another vehicle near Ely Road.

The man taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Two women in the other vehicle were also hospitalized, but are in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Milwaukee Police.