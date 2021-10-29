Give him what he wants.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers somehow find a way to win in Arizona playing without Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Yes, I know it takes an improbable Rasul Douglas pick to secure the win but the Packers are never in that situation without 12 leading the way.

Packers fans have been blessed to have franchise quarterbacks leading the team for the better part of the last 30 years. What’s life like without one? You don’t want to know.

So last night’s win is another reminder to give Rodgers whatever he wants.

He wants to sleep at home and not in a hotel the night before home games….I don’t see a problem there.

He wants more say in football decisions….give the man a corner office.

He wants a different person running the football operation….Sorry Gutey, it’s easier to find a new GM than it is to replace a Hall Of Fame quarterback.

Rodgers has a lot of high-level football left in his arm and there should be no doubt that the Packers should do anything and everything to make sure that this is not his final season with the team.

If not, games like the Packers had on Thursday might be few and far between.