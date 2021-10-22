MILWAUKEE- Less than twenty-four hours after his body was found on Milwaukee’s north side, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirming today that 3-year-old Major Harris’s death was due to homicide.

After a six-day search in which police and volunteers scoured Milwaukee’s north side, police were able to use a tip to find the boy’s body near 35th and Rohr.

Harris’s mother, Mallery Muenzenberger was shot and killed last Thursday. Her body was found near 37th and Clark. The main suspect in her murder, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, was found dead of a self inflicted gunshot wound in a home on Sunday. Six people were arrested in connection to Muenzenberger’s homicide but charges have yet to be filed.

Harris’s father, Carlton Harris Jr says the Medical Examiner’s Office told him that his son was shot in the head.

Harris Jr also levied accusations of malpractice at the Milwaukee Police Department, who he says lied to him, and didn’t act with urgency in finding his son.

“Their whole investigation was a ploy to me,” Harris Jr said. “This was unacceptable. I’ve been lied to this whole investigation by this police department and I can just about imagine how many other people you’ve lied to.”

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman addressed those accusations during a separate press event this afternoon.

“The men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department worked around the clock to get some resolution for a family that’s wondering where their child is at.”

Harris Jr says he plans on hiring a lawyer to investigate Clark’s death. He says he doesn’t believe MPD’s assertation that Clark was responsible for Muenzenberger’s death.

Harris held a press conference this afternoon. It can be viewed in full below.