After a 50 year drought, the Bucks get the championship BLING. It’s a ring, pendant, has a QR code to show season highlights… it’s a one-stop shop for honoring our champions and it’s PERFECT. Check out the ring and the ceremony.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: Owner Marc Lasry of the Milwaukee Bucks (L) presents Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks with his NBA championship ring during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks shake hands during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks is introduced during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: The Milwaukee Bucks pose for photos during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: The Milwaukee Bucks pose for photos during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks shake hands during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver looks on during a ceremony before the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks is introduced during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Milwaukee Bucksead coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks meet during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks shake hands during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Thanasis Antetokounmpo #43 of the Milwaukee Bucks shake hands during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Milwaukee Bucksead coach Mike Budenholzer of the Milwaukee Bucks embrace during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks shake hands during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: Pat Connaughton #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks is introduced during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) and Khris Middleton #22 of the Milwaukee Bucks shake hands during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: The Milwaukee Bucks pose for photos during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: A general view of a banner in honor of the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2021 NBA championship during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: A general view of the Larry O’Brien trophy during a ceremony before the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 19: A general view of a banner in honor of the Milwaukee Bucks winning the 2021 NBA championship during a ceremony before the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Fiserv Forum on October 19, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)