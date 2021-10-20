Update: All lanes of southbound I-94 were re-opened around 7:30am Wednesday.

The lanes were closed near Drexel Ave. on Wednesday morning due to a report of shots fired, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

ALERT: The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will initiate a full closure of all I-94 southbound lanes at Drexel Ave momentarily to investigate a citizen report that his vehicle was fired at by another driver, following a road rage incident shortly before 6 am.



Updates to come. — Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (@MilwCoSheriff) October 20, 2021

Sheriff’s deputies were seen walking on the interstate searching for evidence.