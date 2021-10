MILWAUKEE — Police say they’ve made several arrests in the murder of Mallery Muenzenberger, who is the mother of missing 3-year-old Major Harris.

TMJ4 News reports that Milwaukee Police still have not made an arrest into the disappearance of the child, who remains missing.

Muenzenberger–of Onalaska–was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds on Milwaukee’s north side Oct. 14.

Harris remains missing, more than four days after a statewide AMBER Alert was issued for him.