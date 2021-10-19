As Oneida Casino prepares to become the first Wisconsin casino to offer sports gambling, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino isn’t far behind.

“We are running 110% in that direction,” CEO/General Manager Dominic Ortiz told WTMJ’s John Mercure on Tuesday. “(Milwaukee) is a great sports town. (Sports gambling) will come to fruition. We’re going to be excited to place that first bet.”

Ortiz’s comments came as Potawatomi returned to a 24-hours-a-day operation for the first time since March 2020.

“The message from the Forrest County Potawatomi has been ‘Let’s get this business reopened, let’s create jobs, and prepare for the future.'” Ortiz said.

Table games are expected to start November 1st. Restaurants will re-open once there is enough staff, according to Ortiz.

“We’re certainly driving incentives, driving vaccination bonuses, etc.” Ortiz explained. “We’re going to continue to compel people to work here. We think we’re a great place to work.”