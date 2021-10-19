The Milwaukee Bucks have named Ben Brust as the team’s radio analyst for home games on WTMJ Radio and the statewide BMO Bucks Radio Network, the team announced Tuesday. Brust will join Bucks new play-by-play announcer Dave Koehn in the radio booth at Fiserv Forum this season.

A former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team standout, Brust currently co-hosts a local sports talk radio show, “Scalzo and Brust,” from 4-6 p.m. each weekday on 94.5 FM ESPN Milwaukee and 100.5 FM ESPN Madison. He’s also served as a television color analyst and studio analyst for college basketball games on the Big Ten Network since 2017.

Brust and Koehn will make their Bucks radio debut together Tuesday night in the team’s season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.