CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 17, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
After a solid 24-14 outing against the Bears, Rodgers reminds them that “I still own you!”
“Smack talk” that he was able to back up with a confident performance.
