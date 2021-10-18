An Amber Alert remains active for a missing 3-year-old child in Milwaukee as the suspect in his mother’s murder is found dead.

Major Harris was last seen Thursday morning. His mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, was found dead Thursday outside of a home near 37th and Clarke on Milwaukee’s northside. An Amber Alert was activated over the weekend, police believes the boy was with Jaheem Clark, a person of interest in the homicide of the boy’s mother.

On Sunday afternoon, investigators located Clark inside a home near 31st and Custer. After officers surrounded the building, Clarke took his own life, according to authorities.

The boy remains missing. The vehicle police believe Clark had used (a 2008 black Chevy Equinox SUV, license plate ABE-2804) has not yet been located.