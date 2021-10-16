MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a critically missing child.

Police say three-year-old Major P. Harris is the son of a homicide victim and that he was last seen in La Crosse on October 9, 2021.

Authorities believe he may have been taken to the Milwaukee area sometime between October 9th and October 12th.

Specifically, police say the 2600 block of North 37th Street, near West Clarke Street, is an area of interest.

Harris is described as standing three feet tall and weighing about 40 pounds.

He has shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen in a dark blue t-shirt with nave blue shorts.

Police say before he went missing, Harris may have been traveling in a black 2008 Chevrolet Equinox with Wisconsin license plates reading ABE2804.

You can see a picture of Harris below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.