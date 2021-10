Waukesha police are trying to find an endangered missing man.

Aleksey Bass is 19-years-old.

He has several disabilities and a brain injury.

He is white, with brown hair and blue eyes. He’s wearing blue jeans, grey shoes, and a grey hoodie.

Bass was last seen Thursday around 5:00 p.m. near Catholic Memorial High School, where he ran away from his caretaker.

If you see him, please do not approach him. You are asked to contact the Waukesha Police Dispatch center at 262-524-3831.