Wayne Larrivee will call his 74th Packers vs. Bears rivalry game on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Of all of the iconic moments between these two teams over the years, a handful stick out to the voice of the Packers.

“Obviously, the NFC title game after the 2010 season,” Larrivee reminisced with Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “But, I’d have to go back to the first Bears vs. Packers game I ever broadcast, and that was a Monday night game in 1985. The ’85 Bears were rolling, and they handed the football off to William Perry and scored a touchdown, instead of Walter Payton. That was like ‘Wow!’ but there are a number of moments. It’s a great rivalry. I think it’s the NFL’s most traditional of rivalries. All of these games are tough, whether the score says so or not.”

The latest installment kicks off in Chicago on Sunday at 12p.

Coverage starts at 9a on 620 WTMJ with Opening Drive.