The scariest thing about Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been his untapped potential.

That’s been the case since the moment the Bucks drafted him in 2013.

What once was a source of anxiety for Bucks fans now is a source of excitement.

The 2-time league MVP, NBA Finals MVP, and NBA Champion is still getting better.

In his limited action in the preseason, it’s been apparent that Giannis has been working on his jump shot.

It’s smoother, more comfortable, quicker.

He’s hitting from the midrange.

He’s hitting from 3.

And don’t expect to hear counting at the free throw line much this year.

The Greek Freak has quickened his routine at the charity stripe to about six seconds.

Oh, by the way, if you’d already forgotten, the counting didn’t bother him much anyway.

Giannis knocked down 17 of 19 at the line in a championship-clinching Game 6.

All of this a long-winded way to say that the most dominant paint scorer in the NBA is fixing his deficiencies.

The preseason and the regular season are entirely different animals.

But if this dude adds a consistent jump shot, it’s over for the rest of the NBA.

It’ll be Giannis’ league.

It may be that way already.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.