WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Police say a 47-year-old woman is dead after being struck during a hit-and-run early Thursday morning.
The incident shut down North Ave. between I-41 and Mayfair Road for several hours for an investigation.
Police received simultaneous calls just before 2 a.m. for an attempted car theft, as well as a report of a pedestrian being struck.
Investigators are working to determine if both incidents are related.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the investigative division at 414-471-8430.
The victim has not yet been identified.
A 47-year-old woman died during a hit and run motor vehicle crash this morning. We send our sincerest condolences to her family and friends.— Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) October 14, 2021
See news release here: https://t.co/BjAexPJlco