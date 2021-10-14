WAUWATOSA, Wis. — Police say a 47-year-old woman is dead after being struck during a hit-and-run early Thursday morning.

The incident shut down North Ave. between I-41 and Mayfair Road for several hours for an investigation.

Police received simultaneous calls just before 2 a.m. for an attempted car theft, as well as a report of a pedestrian being struck.

Investigators are working to determine if both incidents are related.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the investigative division at 414-471-8430.

The victim has not yet been identified.