I know. You probably didn’t feel like going to work today.

As we process the abrupt and jarring end to a Brewers post-season cut short, I encourage you to turn that frown upside down and focus on the future.

Pick a player…any player. More than likely, that player is under the Brewers control for next season.

You like pitching? Brandon Woodruff, Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, Adrian Houser, Eric Lauer and Aaron Ashby sounds like a potent group of initial out-getters.

Unless traded, Josh Hader isn’t going anywhere. Neither is Devin Williams.

On offense, Omar Narvaez and Avisail Garcia bounced-back after a disappointing 2020 season. Garcia and Brewers have a mutual option for 2022, but there’s no reason to think he won’t be back.

At the age of 24, infielder Luis Urias had a breakout season hitting 24 home runs.

Gimme a full season of Willy Adames…the human spark plug who helped wake the Brewers from its offensive slumber after arriving in May.

Yes, there will be some turnover, a coaching change or two, and Christian Yelich needs fixing, but the Brewers have much more than just their core intact. They have control over most players who populated their NLDS roster.

The loss stings, but the World Series window remains open for the Brewers.