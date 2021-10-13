And just like that, it’s over.

The Milwaukee Brewers 2021 campaign ends in disappointment with a loss to the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.

Voice of the Brewers Jeff Levering marvels at just how quickly it all ends.

“It’s a very abrupt ending each and every year,” Levering told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “I was talking to Josh Hader last night after the game, and Brent Suter, and a couple of the other guys. It’s crazy how “every day” this is. You start in spring training. You do all the workouts. For us, we call all the games. We get down there in February, but then after one game, it’s over. Then, you don’t have that anymore, the routine of doing this every day. There’s a scattered few off days in there, but it’s just so quick how it all comes down to it. There’s only one team that celebrates at the end of the year.”

The Brewers hope to be that one team in 2022.

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management.