Win or go home.

It’s that simple for the Milwaukee Brewers today.

Trailing the NLDS 2 games to 1, you have to operate with the mentality that there is no tomorrow.

Yet, in the most important game of the season, the Brewers best pitcher will not be on the mound.

Manager Craig Counsell said after Monday’s loss that Corbin Burnes will not start today’s crucial Game 4 on short rest.

Eric Lauer will likely be the man that gets the ball.

Who knows? Maybe Lauer will go out there and throw an absolute gem.

He’s been terrific in the second half of the season.

If the Brewers come through, Burnes would be in line to start a deciding Game 5 at home on Thursday.

That being said, there is no tomorrow if you don’t win today.

Counsell has to be prepared to exhaust any and all options this afternoon, including throwing Burnes.

Figure out tomorrow, tomorrow.

Today is today.

That all matters, but this matters even more…

We can talk about starting pitching all we want, but if the Brewers continue to slump at the plate, it won’t matter who’s on the bump.

Everyone will have the entire offseason to sit around and think about what went so wrong.

