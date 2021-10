SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A 15-year-old is in police custody after an alleged stabbing attack in Sheboygan Sunday.

Police say a 16-year-old suffered two non-life-threatening knife wounds to his back.

Investigators say it was not a random incident.

According to police, the two teens had pre-arranged a fight at a nearby park.

There is no danger to the public.

The suspect is being referred for juvenile charges.