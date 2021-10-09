In front of an electric crowd at American Family Field in Milwaukee, run production lagged for the Milwaukee Brewers. Indeed, the series is tied going back to Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves survived multiple base runners at the end of the game to take game 2 of the National League Divisional Series, beating the Brewers 3-0.

The Brewers had opportunities to plate runs, with base runners in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings, all with nothing to show for it.

Max Fried pitched 6 shutout innings, giving up only 3 hits and 9 strikeouts. Brandon Woodriff went 6 innings with 5 hits, 3 runs, a home run, with 7 strikeouts.

Austin Riley had the only home run of the game for the Braves in the top of the 6th inning.

Game 3 will be played in Atlanta on Monday, with the series tied at 1-1.