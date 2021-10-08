The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a triple homicide and double shooting on the city’s northside.

This incident occurred Thursday at 9:30pm near 8th and Cherry St.

A 36-year-old man, 30-year-old man, and 19-year-old woman died of their injuries, according to authorities. A 19-year-old man is in critical condition.

Three guns were recovered at the scene. The police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at Crime Stoppers 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

The incident occurred shortly after a shooting incident involving a police officer near 37th and Wright.