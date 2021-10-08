On Thursday night, I sat through Braves batting practice at American Family Field.

It was a laser show.

At one point, Braves slugger Jorge Soler hit back-to-back home runs about halfway up the centerfield scoreboard that were still ascending.

He’s one of six Atlanta Braves that hit at least 27 home runs this season.

In short, these dudes can rake.

Conversely, the strength of the Brewers all season long has been their starting pitching.

It creates a fascinating strength versus strength matchup in this series.

Whose strength is stronger? Who can execute better? Who avoids a mistake in a costly moment?

These are the questions that make playoff baseball so amazing, so dramatic.

The drama begins today at 3.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management.