Bengals rookie wide receiver Jamarr Chase has 4 touchdowns in his first 4 games as a pro.

His chemistry with Bengals 2nd year quarterback Joe Burrow is only growing on what the two built together playing in college at LSU.

Burrow and Chase will be a tough test for a Packers secondary that will be without injured Jaire Alexander.

“Joe Burrow appears to be the real deal,” voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “That chemistry has been going since their days at LSU. They set records at LSU. They’ve got chemistry that Randall Cobb and Aaron Rodgers have. That’s something you just can’t teach or coach.”

Coverage of Sunday’s game on WTMJ starts at 9a with Opening Drive.