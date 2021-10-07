Get loud Milwaukee.

The fate of the Milwaukee Brewers’ season is riding on you.

Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is urging fans to be loud and excited during games at American Family Field.

“The impact is real,” Stearns told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “This is an energizing place to play for a home team and can be an intimidating place to play for a road team, when it gets loud, when it gets raucous in there, when the enthusiasm and energy starts at the first pitch, and doesn’t end for the entire game. We saw that in 2018.”

One game in particular from that NLCS run sticks out in particular.

“Those of us who were in that building in Game 6 in 2018, players, executives, fans, believe that was the most electric atmosphere we’ve been in at a baseball stadium. Getting it to that level again will certainly be a big benefit.”

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management.