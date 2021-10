Update 3:28 p.m.

Police say Marvin Sherrod has been located and is safe.

No other details have been made available.

Original Story

Milwaukee Police are now calling Marvin Sherrod an Endangered Missing Person.

Sherrod was last seen Monday afternoon near 23rd and Auer. Police believe he is with a woman named Lynn Jackson. Jackson is Black with dreadlocks and wearing white and black checkered shirt.

Jackson is driving a red Chevy Impala. It was last seen near Layton and National.