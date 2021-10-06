Dave Koehn has championship pedigree.

When the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team won the NCAA Championship in 2019, Koehn was on the call.

Now, he comes to Milwaukee to succeed Ted Davis as the new voice of the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks.

“It’s not often you get to go from the National Champs to the World Champs,” Koehn told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Wednesday. “I’ve obviously been watching what the Bucks have done over the last couple of years. It’s been awesome. I think we were all watching around the country when Giannis led the charge through July and to a world championship.”

This is no stepping stone job for Koehn. He’s looking forward to making Milwaukee his home.

“I don’t go somewhere unless I really plan to be there. That’s my hope for sure in Milwaukee, as long as they’ll have me.”