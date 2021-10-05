Police responded to multiple fights at Fond du Lac High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The situation was contained and no weapons were involved, according to authorities.

Investigating multiple fights at the FDL High School. Students are safe and currently in a hold status in their classrooms. The situation is contained. To dispel rumors that are out on social media there was no stabbing or weapons involved and no SWAT Team response. pic.twitter.com/1V8WIYb7hN