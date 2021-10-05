I preface these Extra Points with this comment…these are not my arms.

That being said, Matt Pauley, Greg Matzek, and I got into an interesting conversation here on WTMJ on Monday night during “Brew October Nightly” from 6p-7p.

Matt and Greg were debating how Craig Counsell should keep his starters fresh, how much Aaron Ashby and Jake Cousins should pitch, how to save Josh Hader’s arm with Devin Williams out.

I snapped.

To hell with keeping guys fresh.

It’s playoff time.

If Corbin Burnes has to pitch on three days rest for the Brewers to win a series, guess what? He’s pitching.

If I need six outs to close out the NLCS, guess what? Josh Hader’s getting me all six.

Do I care that Aaron Ashby pitched yesterday? No. That was yesterday. Today is today.

That’s the approach Craig Counsell needs to take.

We had no problem watching C.C. Sabathia damn near throw his arm off in 2008.

Why is this such a problem now?

Not to mention, Counsell’s been strategically resting his pitchers for the better part of the last month.

Throw caution to the wind and go for it.

You won’t care how tired your arms are when you’re holding up the World Series trophy.

