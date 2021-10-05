If you haven’t already, it’s time to take Friday afternoon off from work.

The Brewers are hosting the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS.

First pitch on WTMJ is set for 3:37 in the afternoon.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell believes Friday will be the start of a deep playoff run.

“This is a really high character group of guys,” Counsell told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ on Tuesday. “It’s been a lot of fun coaching them this year. They’ve earned this opportunity, and I truly believe there’s greatness in them.”

Counsell previews the NLDS with the Braves, breaks down his mentality with roster decisions, and takes you inside a special conversation with his daughter.

Listen to his full comments by clicking the player above.

Brew October is presented by Annex Wealth Management.