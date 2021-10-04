The Milwaukee Brewers won just 4 of their last 14 games in the regular season.

That, in some respects, was by design.

Manager Craig Counsell prioritized his team’s rest and health down the stretch after clinching the NL Central crown.

“Rest over results seemed to be the motto,” Journal Sentinel Brewers beat reporter Tom Haudricourt told Wisconsin’s Morning News on 620 WTMJ. “They gave a lot of guys rest, both position guys and starting pitchers…I’m sure Brewers fans would’ve felt a lot better if they would’ve been able to find a better middle ground between rest and results.”

The Brewers host the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS on Friday.

That game time is still to be determined.

As for the rest of the baseball playoffs,

Chaos is avoided in the American League.

What could’ve been a 3 or 4 way tie for the AL Wild Card turns out to be simple.

The Red Sox will host the Yankees on Tuesday night.

And the Dodgers will host the Cardinals in the NL on Wednesday.

