Update: Milwaukee police say Hick was located and back home with her mother.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 5-year old girl.

Taniya R. Hicks was last seen near W. Capitol Dr. around the Midtown Center Sunday afternoon.

Hicks is described as 3′ to 4′ tall, weighing 38 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a red tee shirt, black shorts and possible black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division.