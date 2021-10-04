Thanks to a solid outing on both sides of the ball, the Green Bay Packers go into week 5 with a 3-1 record.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws the ball to Randall Cobb #18 for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers catches the ball for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WI – AUGUST 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on August 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Steelers 51-34. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Green Bay Packers fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Pittsburgh Steelers fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers fans tailgate in the parking lot before the game at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during pregame against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers takes the field during player introductions against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Randall Cobb #18 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Aaron Jones #33 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers walks off the field after losing to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts to a penalty during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers before the game at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers watches the action from the bench during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)