RACINE COUNTY, Wis. — Nobody is hurt after a house fire Saturday night in Racine County.

The sheriff’s office says dispatch received a call around 9 p.m. reporting a mattress was on fire in the basement of the home in the Village of Rochester.

Deputies arrived to find the basement fully engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to the rest of the home.

All three people inside were able to make it out safely, but the home sustained extensive damage.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.